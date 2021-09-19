KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet again.
Mahomes is looking to improve to 4-0 against Jackson, as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs are coming off a dramatic win against the Browns, while the Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Raiders.
There is good news for the Chiefs Kingdom already: Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark are expected to play.
Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu and DE Frank Clark are ACTIVE for tonight’s game against Baltimore. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) September 19, 2021
FIRST QUARTER:
- KANSAS CITY 7, BALTIMORE 0: It didn't take Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to make his first big play of the season. On his third play of the year, Mathieu intercepted Jackson's pass and returned it for a touchdown.
🚨 THE HONEY BADGER IS BACK 🚨📺: #KCvsBAL @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/kALuBBVh1Y— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2021
- KANSAS CITY 7, BALTIMORE 7: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens respond on a quick touchdown drive to tie the game. Devin Duvernay recovered the fumble at the goal line.
- KANSAS CITY 14, BALTIMORE 7: Demarcus Robinson hauls in a remarkable pass from Mahomes to give Kansas City the lead again.
Mahomes to Robinson: pic.twitter.com/ct9SJbTvjr— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) September 20, 2021
SECOND QUARTER
- KANSAS CITY 14, BALTIMORE 14: Latavius Murray's 5-yard touchdown run caps off a 9-play, 72-yard drive for the Ravens.
- KANSAS CITY 21, BALTIMORE 14: Darrel Williams and the Chiefs respond. William's 2-yard touchdown rush was the seventh play of the drive, which accounted for 67 yards.
- KANSAS CITY 21, BALTIMORE 17: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker kicks a 43-yard field goal to cut into the Chiefs' advantage.
THIRD QUARTER
- KANSAS CITY 28, Baltimore 17: Mahomes connects with Bryon Pringle on a 40-yard touchdown pass to give Kansas City its first double-digit lead of the game.
- KANSAS CITY 28, BALTIMORE 24: And just like that, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responds. He connects on a 42-yard touchdown pass with Marquise Brown to cut the Chiefs' lead down to four points.
- KANSAS CITY 35, BALTIMORE 24: On one of the best plays of the young NFL season, Mahomes and Travis Kelce connect on a 46-yard touchdown play. Kelce broke a number of tackles on his way to the score.
FOURTH QUARTER
- KANSAS CITY 35, BALTIMORE 30: A 2-yard touchdown run from Lamar Jackson cuts the Chiefs lead down to five points.
- BALTIMORE 36, KANSAS CITY 35: Jackson caps off a 14-play, 68-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard rush to give Baltimore its first lead of the game. Jackson has over 100 yards on the ground and two scores.
