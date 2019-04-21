Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Several large fights broke out at Worlds of Fun on Saturday night involving mostly teenagers inside the park.
Multiple police agencies were called to break up the fights between the teenagers.
According to police, there were about 300 teenagers at the park.
No juveniles or law enforcement were injured.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office issued several citations, but there is no confirmation of any subjects being arrested.
Worlds of Fun provided the following statement:
There were no riots. Nor was there 300 people involved. There was an altercation and it was quickly broke up by local and park authorities. The guests were removed from the park. Additional authorities were called on site by Clay County to ensure the safety of all involved.
Police are continuing to investigate what caused the fights.
