KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- A game of Monopoly is being blamed for an argument and fight that resulted in injuries in Kansas City, KS., on Friday night.
Police say a man was injured at 48th Street and Nebraska Avenue around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
The department says a man got into an argument with his cousin during the game and his cousin's girlfriend hit him and shoved him into a mirror.
The victim required stitches.
No arrest has been made in the case yet.
