KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Not many people are aware of Fifth Disease, but when it started to rise in schools and then hitting adults, it has become more aware.
It’s that time of year when viruses arrive racing through families, day cares and schools often making life a little miserable.
A baby named Sofia, turned four months old on Monday, and despite her beautiful smile, she isn’t feeling so hot.
“They find out she’s actually positive for three viruses: RSV, Rhino and that Adenovirus, so she got hit pretty hard,” said Nicole Munday, Sofia’s mother.
Munday is a nurse and a first-time mother. Like so many other parents out there, she was dreading the cold season.
“Most likely she got it from daycare just because there’s a lot of kids there, but I’m just being nervous like do I take her back or not or how do we prevent this from happening. It’s just November. It’s just starting,” expressed Munday.
Munday says the most common virus is parvovirus B19.
Parvovirus in humans is most commonly called Fifth Disease because it’s the fifth most common childhood virus that causes a rash.
It’s not serious, but it has strange symptoms you’ll want to watch out for if you’re a parent.
It starts with what they call a “slapped cheek” rash where your child’s cheeks turn bright red. From there, a distinctive, lacey looking rash spreads down the body signaling the end of the virus.
Once your child has that, they’re no longer contagious.
“That rash is part of the body’s immune response to the virus and as the body takes care of the virus, it clears it out, the rash develops," pediatrician Dr. Stephen Lauer said.
Adults are also able to get this virus. It’s symptoms for adults although, are much different, Lauer said.
“Most people, whether they know it or not, had an infection by this virus when they were children, but not everybody and so some adults can get it and in them it’s just generally feeling terrible. Maybe some fever and not the rash as much as the joint problems, swelling and pain," Lauer said.
The virus can mimic arthritis and last for several days.
While Fifth Disease is usually mild, pregnant women should do their best to avoid exposure. In some cases, it can make the fetus anemic which could be serious.
Doctors say expecting moms need to reach out to their doctor for precautions.
“Any pregnant woman who knows she’s been exposed to a child with fifth disease, whether it’s her own child or somebody else’s, should definitely let her Obstetrician know that and then they can monitor that and make sure that the baby is doing fine," Lauer said.
The good news about the virus is once you’ve had it, you won’t likely get it again. If you do although, it won’t be as severe.
