KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the Kansas City Police Department said a woman has died after she was shot multiple times Tuesday.
Police were patrolling the area of 11th and Prospect around 2:30 p.m. when they were flagged down and told that a woman in her mid-30s had been shot.
The woman was shot in the park on the southwest corner. When officers located her she was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.