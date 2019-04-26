OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) --- A federal judge is accused of driving drunk in Johnson County.
Johnson County booking records indicate U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil, 70, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence.
She was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol, according to court records.
A $1,000 bond was posted late Thursday.
The judge is expected to appear in court on May 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Chief Judge Julie A. Robinson with the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas released the following statement, "The District of Kansas is aware of the pending charge against one of our judges. This court respects the jurisdiction of the Johnson County District Court, which is handling the case. This court will handle this as an internal personnel matter and have no further comment."
