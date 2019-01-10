KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People from around the country will protest and demand that the government reopens Thursday.
In fact, a rally is planned right in Downtown Kansas City.
Hundreds of demonstrators are expected outside Union Station today for the KC Local Federal Employees Rally Against Shutdown which is next to the IRS building.
The federal government is the largest employer in Kansas City with about 27,000 employees.
And now 20 days into the partial government shutdown, and many of them are beginning to feel the reality of those effects when it comes to everyday bills such as mortgage, car payment, and child care.
The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal union in the country, is suing the government and encourages its hundreds of thousands of members to call on Congress and the President to reopen the Government.
Locally up to 14,000 people will not get their paychecks tomorrow.
Which means it will be at least a month before they’re paid again.
The rally, will take place at Thursday at noon, right outside of Union Station.
