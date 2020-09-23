KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Federal agents who were assigned to Kansas City in order to assist with Operation Legend have returned to their home districts.
The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon.
“Operation LeGend has had a significant impact in reducing the level of violent crime in Kansas City, and those efforts will continue,” U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said in a statement. “The additional federal agents who arrived in Kansas City this summer have returned to their home districts, just as we said they would when the operation commenced in July."
Officials will discuss the impact of Operation Legend at a press conference early next week.
“Since the launch of Operation LeGend, I have been clear that it must focus on fighting violent crime in our city, with federal investigators providing support to our police department in unsolved homicide and non-fatal shooting investigations; getting murderers off the streets,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “ Still, creating a safer community requires several more elements — prevention, intervention, and clearance — and my view is very simply that so long as we still have babies being murdered in our streets and we approach record homicide numbers, we have far, far more work to do."
Operation Legend was named after Legend Taliferro, a 4-year-old child who was murdered this summer in Kansas City.
President Trump hosted the family during an event in Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.