FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new warning is saying your EpiPen may stick to its carrying tube.
The labels attached to some EpiPen 0.3 mg and EpiPen Jr. 0.15 mg may block the access to the auto-injector and can hold you back from receiving the product. That’s because the label was probably improperly applied.
Experts say it has causes some resistance for the product inside.
If this is happening to you, you’re urged to contact the Mylan's customer relations at 800-796-9526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.