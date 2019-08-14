OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – It’s another step forward for the Sprint / T-Mobile merger.
Wednesday the head of the FCC formally recommended approval of the $26 billion deal.
It is expected to easily pass the FCC's Republican majority, but it may take time.
Several states are suing to block the merger in court.
Their argument is the deal will cut competition and raise prices for cell phone service.
Supporters argue it will get us to nationwide 5G faster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.