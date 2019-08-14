Sprint, T-Mobile

Sprint and T-Mobile have been trying to get married for years. They may have to keep waiting.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – It’s another step forward for the Sprint / T-Mobile merger.

Wednesday the head of the FCC formally recommended approval of the $26 billion deal.

It is expected to easily pass the FCC's Republican majority, but it may take time.

Several states are suing to block the merger in court.

Their argument is the deal will cut competition and raise prices for cell phone service.

Supporters argue it will get us to nationwide 5G faster.

