FBI seeks fugitive wanted in Jackson County robbery

Authorities are searching for Veandre Grayson, 29. He is described as being 6-foot and 2-inches tall and 180 pounds. (FBI Kansas City)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help as they search for a wanted fugitive in the Kansas City area.

Authorities are searching for Veandre Grayson, 29. He is described as being 6-foot and 2-inches tall and 180 pounds.

The FBI says Grayson is wanted by their Violent Crimes Task Force for a robbery in Jackson County. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Grayson's location is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

