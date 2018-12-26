KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed the Country Club Bank in North Kansas City on Wednesday.
On Wednesday at about 2:55 p.m., two men entered the bank and one of the men demanded money.
The FBI has said that there was no display of a weapon during the robbery. They also said that the two men fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officials said that the men fled on foot heading eastbound on Armour Road.
One of the subjects is described as a 6’2” black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark colored jeans. The other subject is described as a black male wearing a purple colored sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the FBI Kansas City Office at 816-512-8200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.