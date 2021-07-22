grain valley body investigation.jpg

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators are continuing their searching on property where they previously found the remains of 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry.

According to court records a separate child sex crimes investigation into the property owner, Michael Hendricks, and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra brought investigators to the property to search for a body.

Both Hendricks and Ybarra are accused of molesting a teen girl.

During that investigation, the teen told investigators she believed a woman was killed and her body could be found on Hendricks’ property.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the FBI confirmed they are in the area in “support of an ongoing local law enforcement matter.”

Drone video shows the extent of today’s search of the property.

Investigators previously dug a large hole in the ground to search for buried remains. Around 3:20 p.m. last Wednesday, police announced they had recovered human remains.

They later confirmed they recovered the remains of Aubry, who was reported missing from Independence in October 2020.

This investigation began when a teen reported disturbing details to investigators during a sex crimes investigation.

Hendricks and Ybarra are charged with nine counts including enticement of a child, child molestation, sexual misconduct and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

According to court records, the teen told investigators, “Hendricks showed her pictures of a girl and they told her they killed the girl.”

The teen said that she was told Hendricks "choked her to death" and put her in the freezer.”

They also showed the teen pictures of the body and it was cut up.

She said that they told her they buried the body.

At last check no charges had been filed in the homicide investigation.

