GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators are continuing their searching on property where they previously found the remains of 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry.

According to court records a separate child sex crimes investigation into the property owner, Michael Hendricks, and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra brought investigators to the property to search for a body.

Both Hendricks and Ybarra are accused of molesting a teen girl.

During that investigation, the teen told investigators she believed a woman was killed and her body could be found on Hendricks’ property.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the FBI confirmed they are in the area in “support of an ongoing local law enforcement matter.”

Drone video shows the extent of today’s search of the property.

Investigators previously dug a large hole in the ground to search for buried remains. Around 3:20 p.m. last Wednesday, police announced they had recovered human remains.

They later confirmed they recovered the remains of Aubry, who was reported missing from Independence in October 2020.

Police say teen sex abuse victim led officials to body Police say they were led to human remains buried on the property of a home in unincorporated Jackson County outside of Kansas City, Missouri, by a teenager who has accused the homeowner of sexual abuse.

This investigation began when a teen reported disturbing details to investigators during a sex crimes investigation.

Hendricks and Ybarra are charged with nine counts including enticement of a child, child molestation, sexual misconduct and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

According to court records, the teen told investigators, “Hendricks showed her pictures of a girl and they told her they killed the girl.”

Grain Valley man who owns property where body was found has court hearing; new charges could come next week At Tuesday's hearing, the judge gave Hendricks and Ybarra a scheduled trial date of Sept. 27. Prosecutors at the hearing indicated they plan to present additional charges to a grand jury July 30, but they did not say what those potential charges are in relation to.

The teen said that she was told Hendricks "choked her to death" and put her in the freezer.”

They also showed the teen pictures of the body and it was cut up.

She said that they told her they buried the body.

At last check no charges had been filed in the homicide investigation.