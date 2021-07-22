GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- FBI and local law enforcement are back out at the scene Thursday continuing their investigation after human remains were found on a residential property in unincorporated Jackson County.

Police say they were led to human remains buried on the property of a home by a teenager who has accused the homeowner of sexual abuse.

A teenage girl reportedly told police the homeowner had told her he killed a woman and hid the body. He also showed her photos of a woman’s dismembered body, the girl told investigators.

At Tuesday's hearing, the judge gave Hendricks and Ybarra a scheduled trial date of Sept. 27. Prosecutors at the hearing indicated they plan to present additional charges to a grand jury July 30, but they did not say what those potential charges are in relation to.

Independence police announced last Wednesday that they had found human remains on property near Grain Valley amid a missing person investigation. The body was identified Thursday as Kensie Renee Aubry, 32, who was last seen in Independence in October 2020.

When neighbors in Grain Valley woke up this morning, they witnessed several agencies searching the outside of a home on Buckner Tarsney Road in connection with a missing persons case out of Independence.

The homeowner, 40-year-old Michael Hendricks, has not been charged in the case of the remains found, but he has been charged and is being held on $500,000 bond on counts accusing him of sexually abusing the girl who reported the body to police.