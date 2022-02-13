KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A cross-country flight was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday in Kansas City because of an unruly passenger.
The FBI said the arrest was made after the passenger interfered with the flight crew.
"Earlier today, an American Airlines flight originating from Los Angeles Airport enroute to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was diverted to Kansas City International Airport," the FBI said. "The flight was diverted due to an unruly passenger interfering with the flight crew. The individual has been taken into custody."
The flight left Los Angeles around 11:17 a.m. CST. It landed 54 minutes earlier than expected due to the incident.
American Airlines issued this statement:
"American Airlines flight 1775 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA) diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to an unruly passenger. The flight landed safely at MCI at 2:28 p.m. local time, and law enforcement was requested to meet the flight on arrival. We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.