GLADSTONE, MO. (KCTV) --- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened at a Gladstone bank on Friday evening.
Authorities say the Arvest Bank at 5600 North Broadway was robbed at around 5 p.m. on Friday.
A verbal demand for cash was made and a gun was displayed by the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male with medium build. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat and a mask.
He drove away in an early 2010s grey Kia Sorento.
