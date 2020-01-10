Gladstone bank robbery

GLADSTONE, MO. (KCTV) --- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened at a Gladstone bank on Friday evening.

Authorities say the Arvest Bank at 5600 North Broadway was robbed at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

A verbal demand for cash was made and a gun was displayed by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male with medium build. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat and a mask.

He drove away in an early 2010s grey Kia Sorento.

