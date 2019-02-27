KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The FBI is searching for two masked men who are responsible for a bank robbery.
The men, both armed with hand guns, entered Equity Bank, located at 6200 NW 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri, at approximately 10:56 a.m. and restrained employees, on February 15.
Police said that suspect one is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” and medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black winter coat, zippered in front, and black sweatpants.
His face was covered with a black mask around the mouth and black sunglasses. He was wearing New Balance tennis shoes with orange soles and carrying a canvass bag.
Suspect one was armed with some handgun and police said he was aggressive in nature.
Suspect two, who is referred to as “Mac” by suspect one, is described as a white male, approximately 5’8 to 5’10” and medium to slender build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black Under Armour style jacket with stripes along the sleeves, and gray striped Nike sweatpants.
His face was covered with a ski mask and sunglasses and he was wearing white tennis shoes with black stripes across the top of the shoes.
Suspect two was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
Both the suspects fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officers said that it is possible the suspects parked in the east parking lot of the St. Luke’s Specialty Hospital and may have walked between the Twisted Fresh and Edible Arrangement retail locations prior to entering the bank and when fleeing the scene.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individuals.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.