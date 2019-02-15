KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened at Equity Bank Friday morning in Kansas City.
The FBI says the robbery happened at around 11 a.m. Friday at 6200 NW 63rd Street.
Police say two white men entered the bank, displayed weapons and fled in a vehicle.
They took an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
