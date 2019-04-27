Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating after a bank on the east side of Kansas City was robbed Sunday morning.
Just after 9:30 on Saturday morning, the First Federal Bank located at 4227 Blue Ridge Blvd. was robbed.
Suspect information is unknown at this time.
KCTV5 is working to gather more details.
