KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI office in Kansas City is investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday.
According to officials, the robbery occurred at the US Bank located at 6161 NW Barry Road in Kansas City around 1:30 in the afternoon.
The suspect is described as a female, 5'3" in height, with long black braids and wearing a black Chiefs championship sweatshirt and dark colored baseball cap with black face mask.
The suspect was carrying a black folder and manila envelope. They approached the teller, produced a demand note and brandished a firearm.
The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200, call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS, or file a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
KCTV5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.