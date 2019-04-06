KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City on Saturday.
The incident happened at about 11 a.m. at the First Federal Bank at 1200 Armour Road.
Officials said the suspect gave a teller a demand note. He was also carrying a black laptop style brief case with no weapons shown and no injuries.
The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and maybe driving a gold colored vehicle.
The police are looking for a male suspect in connection with the crime. He is described as approximately 6 feet 2-4 inches tall with an average build in his mid-30s. It is said that he also has a dark colored long wig with blonde highlights.
