KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The FBI is continuing to seek information regarding the death of Alonzo Brooks.
Alonzo Brooks was found dead in 2004 in La Cygne, Kan. It's considered a "potential racially-motivated crime," per investigators.
The FBI says since the investigation was initiated into the cold case in 2019, new information has come to light.
"Based upon interviews of individuals who had not previously spoken with investigators, the FBI has learned there was another party, the same evening, a relatively short distance away from the party Brooks attended," the FBI said in a statement. "Through interviews, investigators have learned that a confrontation occurred at the nearby party, and many of the attendees left that gathering and joined the party at the farmhouse where Brooks was present."
Brooks' body was exhumed in July 2020.
Brooks, from Gardner, attended a party in La Cygne on April 3, 2004 at a farmhouse and never returned.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Department’s search turned up nothing. But about a month after he was reported missing, Brooks’ family organized its own search at the farm where the party happened.
After only about an hour and a half, they found Brooks’ body lying in the brush in a creek.
Brooks' case received national attention when it was part of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries series that aired in 2020.
