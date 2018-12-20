KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI is asking for the public’s help after a stolen vehicle was found abandoned at a local park.
On Dec. 5, someone called the police and said a vehicle was on fire in the area of E. 23rd Street and Topping Avenue at Blue Valley Park in KC.
When police arrived, they found a grey 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
The police think the truck was stolen during an aggravated battery and robbery that happened on Dec. 3 in Topeka, Kansas.
During the crime, the victim was seriously injured and his vehicle was stolen.
The suspect is described as black man in his mid-20s or mid-30s who is between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing baggy blue jeans and a hoodie. He was armed with a handgun.
The FBI is asking anyone who was in the area of 23rd and Topping on Dec. 5 to contact them if they saw anything that might have been suspicious or if they have any information about the vehicle or suspect.
The FBI in KC can be reached at 816-512-8200. The TIPS Hotline can be reached at 816-474-TIPS.
