KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A father is still holding on to life after he was shot in the head while playing basketball with his daughter at a local park.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at the basketball court near Fourth Street and Edgerton Drive.
Police say the two were playing when three people walked up and a fight broke out.
The young daughter ran for help but by the time police showed up, the suspects were already gone.
We're still trying for details about the attack including whether or not the attack was random.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
