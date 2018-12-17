GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police say an infant is recovering after a man walked into police station and said he had drowned his 6-month-old child.
The man made the report at the Greenwood police station about 10 a.m. Monday.
Greenwood police Cpl. Thomas Calhoun was able to determine where the child was and he and Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson rushed to the pond.
They found the child floating in the pond. Calhoun performed CPR and was able to revive the child.
Police say the child is reported to be in good health Monday afternoon.
The father has been booked into jail.
Greenwood, with a population of about 5,220 people, is about 25 miles southeast of Kansas City.
