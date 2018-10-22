OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A local man and his daughter are taking things to the next level in a fight with the Shawnee Mission School District over how they handled their complaints of bullying.
Charles and Claire Tietgen say Tuesday, a group of lawyers with the Department of Justice are coming to look into a federal lawsuit.
The family founded a scholarship and gym to help other bullied kids.
They say the Department of Justice will be in Overland Park for three days, to interview others who have had a problem with the district.
Claire Tietgen built confidence in the face of bullying by becoming a mixed martial arts fighter.
Before then, she had made suicide attempts.
She was mocked, teased, and beaten unconscious while at a rotating list of Shawnee Mission schools.
Monday evening, she confronted the school board.
“I’ve been told many times, let’s move on,” Tietgen said. “Let’s move past this. Kids will be kids.”
She and her father are trying to be the voice of others in her shoes: kids who have special needs, kids who don’t ‘fit in.’
“Often those children have difficulty speaking up for themselves and as a result they face harassment, abuse and discrimination.” Charles Tietgen said.
He says the Department of Justice investigation involves how well the Shawnee Mission School District handles complaints on discrimination, harassment and abuse.
They will pay particularly attention to transparency, documentation and enforcement.
The district says no one with the Department of Justice has contacted them, but the superintendent says he takes federal law and local policy seriously.
“Obviously it’s important for all of us to do the very best we can to make sure all children are both physically and social-emotionally safe in schools,” Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton said.
The Department of Justice has not confirmed that they are investigating.
They say they do not comment on any of their investigations.
