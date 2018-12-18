Fatal wreck kills one in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUTNY, KS (KCTV) -- A woman killed in a crash in Johnson County.
It happened at US 69 and College.
The crash occurred after early Tuesday morning.
Police say when the woman took the exit she went straight into a bridge pillar the bottom of the exit ramp.
She was ejected from the car.
Authorities have not released the name of the woman yet.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest details.
