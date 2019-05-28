6 fatal shootings in Kansas City area over holiday weekend

Three of the weekend shootings were in Kansas City, Kansas, one in Grandview, Missouri, and two in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Six more fatal shootings in the Kansas City area over the Memorial Day weekend have police concerned about the uptick in violence.

The killings occurred between Friday and Sunday and included one man who was killed after struggling with a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer.

Kansas City, Missouri, has recorded 54 homicides this year, up from 48 at the same time a year ago.

A suspect in an armed carjacking was shot and killed early Sunday by a Kansas City officer. Police say 30-year-old Terrance Bridges ran from police then resisted arrest when the officer caught up with him. The officer was unhurt.

