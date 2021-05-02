KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police responded to a single car crash early Sunday morning between Stadium Dr. and Royal Way.
Witnesses saw a red Yamaha motorcycle driving north on Stadium Dr. at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the motorcycle on a curve in the road and drove off the road.
The driver was wearing a full face helmet when he was ejected from the motorcycle. He was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.