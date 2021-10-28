KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An accident Thursday morning has left one person dead and roads closed in the city's northeast industrial area.
According to police, the accident happened around 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Chouteau Trafficway and Munincipal Ave.
Traffic has been diverted in the area as are police investigating the incident.
KCTV5 has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as it develops.
