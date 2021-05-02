GENERIC: crime tape, police line

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Shawnee Police Officers were called to a injury crash around 11:30 a.m. involving a car and a motorcycle.

The incident occurred between Johnson Dr. and Widmer. The motorcyclist has been identified as, 24-year-old Corey Hand of KCK. Hand was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the passenger car remained at the crash scene and is cooperating with officers. The crash is being investigated by the Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

