BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – One person is dead following a vehicle that went airborne on Sunday.
23-year-old Taylor Eicholz from Drexel, Missouri was driving his 2001 Honda Sunday when his vehicle traveled off the roadway
Eicholz went airborne then struck an embankment. The vehicle then went into a creek and Eicholz was ejected.
