ORRICK, MO (KCTV) -- Besides homes and businesses, local farmers in Orrick, Missouri are also feeling the wrath from weeks of heavy rain as thousands of acres of farmland are in jeopardy.
If you ask someone in Orrick about high water along MO-210, they’ll tell you it reminds them of 1993.
“We see river water actually back up on this river behind us but since then we haven’t seen the actual Missouri River water back up the creek like it has this year,” Jeff Nail, farmer, said.
Creeks and small rivers that dump into the Missouri River are backing up because it’s full.
Homes in town aren’t in danger just yet, but farmland is another story.
“Water is going down our levees are in pretty good shape a lot of farmers in the area that farm down around the Missouri River they’re got a lot of water on them,” Kelly Bilton, Chief of Orrick Fire Department, said.
By now, Nail normally has 80%-90% of his soy bean crop planted.
“We generally put out 3000 acres of beans and we’ve only got about 200 acres planted right now that’s how far behind we are. Some of it we just won’t get on there’s no way,” Nail said.
Nail said crop prices are already struggling and with not much to sell, it’ll make it that much worse. He said the president included Ray County in part of a disaster bill.
Nail has crop insurance, while he said it doesn’t cover much, it’s better than nothing.
“You get a portion of your production history over several years, they average it out and you get a percentage of that on your prevent plan,” Nail said.
Volunteers filled about 13,000 sandbags Sunday. People in town said they’re ready to leave if water starts to creep up.
