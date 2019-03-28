KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are replacing seats in the upper level at Arrowhead Stadium as part of an $11.5 million renovation project, but what happens to the old seats is still up in the air.
Large piles of unassembled seats are sitting in a parking lot at Arrowhead. The Chiefs have asked Jackson County to come and get them. Now, it’s up to the county to figure out what to do with them.
Fans like Louis and Jamie Williams would love the chance to own their old seats.
“That would be awesome,” Louis Williams said. “Section 326, row 6, seats 7, 8, 9, 10 in our backyard just to have as a souvenir would be great.”
“That would be really cool,” Jamie Williams said.
They’ve been season ticket holders for 30 years and they, like many others, would love to take home a piece of Chiefs Kingdom.
“Anything to do with the Chiefs nowadays and Arrowhead Stadium is exciting for anybody and everybody with the way they’re playing today and the whole Mahomes hysteria going on,” Brice Bickford said.
Bickford’s season tickets are right behind the Chiefs bench and while his aren’t part of the Chiefs renovation, the Williams’ are.
During the off-season, the Chiefs are upgrading Arrowvision, waterproofing, and putting in new seats in the upper deck.
“Every time they score a touchdown we jump up and down and inevitably kick our drinks over and then we’re sad and then we have to go back up and wait in line and get new drinks and come back down, but now with the cup holders we don’t have to do that,” Louis Williams said.
The county said the Chiefs planned to sell and give away some of the more than 30,000 seats they removed. However, the county owns the stadium and the seats are their property, so they have to dispose of them.
A resolution was introduced to the county legislature on Monday to authorize money to move and store the old stadium seats and components. The county isn’t sure what they’ll do with them beyond that yet.
What to do with the seats will be discussed on Monday during a county legislative committee. It’s likely the full legislature will vote the same day.
Marshanna Hester, the Jackson County spokesperson, sent the following statement on Thursday:
“Jackson County is proud to be home to Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums, where the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs take the field every season. The County takes pride in the ability to provide fans high-quality amenities that create a one-of-a-kind sporting experience. In order to maintain that, the County takes its ownership responsibilities seriously to ensure the appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and that any action related to the property and its contents is conducted in accordance with the law.
The County received late notice regarding the Chiefs plan to remove thousands of seats at Arrowhead Stadium for a renovation project that included plans to sell and give away county property. The County, however, is required to dispose of these items through a competitive process that was established by the Legislature to ensure that county property is sold to the highest responsible bidder and that is what we are in the process of doing.
During this process, the Chiefs have requested that the seats be removed from the Arrowhead complex, forcing the County to pay for the transportation of the items to a secure storage space off-site. Based upon the information that has been provided to the County and our own research, we believe the cost of transporting and temporarily storing these items will ultimately be recovered.
Moving forward, we have requested that the team and Sport’s Authority provide sufficient notice to the County prior to beginning work on similar projects, so we can work collaboratively on the recycling, repurposing or reselling of county property without incurring such additional costs or delaying any improvements to the stadium.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.