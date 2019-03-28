KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The stats are doggone impressive.
Major League Baseball fans this season are expected to consume about 18.3 million hot dogs and nearly four million sausages, according to a survey by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC).
"It's easy to see why hot dogs and sausages have been stadium staples since the very beginnings of Major League Baseball itself," said NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal. "They are delicious, convenient and nostalgic. What would America's pastime be without these most American of foods?"
This season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to top the big leagues wiener-wise, with projected sales of 2.7 million hot dogs at Dodger Stadium.
Chicago Cubs fans at Wrigley Field are a distant runner-up, with 1.2 million hot dogs waiting to be consumed.
San Francisco Giants fans are expected to "polish" off 450,000 sausages, with Cubs fans not far behind at 400,000.
As in past years, the Brewers' Miller Park is the sole MLB venue where sausage sales will outpace hot dogs, NHDSC reports.
The Kansas City Royals have a variety of hot dog and sausage choices including the classic Kansas City dog topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and mustard as well as several more adventurous offerings.
- Jalapeno and Cheddar Kielbasa: Topped with queso blanco, curtido slaw and fried shallots.
- Teflon Don: Hot dog topped with yellow mustard, Don Carlo’s slow roasted chili, jalapenos, chopped onion and parsley.
- The Made Man: Hot dog topped with yellow mustard, sweet relish, chopped onions.
- Sweet Tooth Lucky: Hot dog with yellow mustard, Lucky’s Park sweet beans, maple pepper bacon, chopped onion, parsley.
- Sunrise Dog: A hot dog with bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg and white sausage gravy.
- Cuban Dog: Hot dog topped with pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.
- All-Star BBQ Dog: An all-beef hot dog topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, pickle slices and BBQ sauce.
- Kansas City Dog: All-beef hot dog with Swiss cheese, grilled sauerkraut and Boulevard Pale Ale Mustard.
- Royal Blue Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with blue cheese sauce, chopped bacon and red onion.
- Steak & Cheese Dog: Hot dog featuring chopped Philly steak and cheese sauce.
- Chicago Dog: A hot dog on a poppy seed bun, neon relish, diced onions, sport peppers, tomato wedges, pickle spears, celery salt and yellow mustard.
- Farmland Dog: A hot dog with bacon crème, pulled pork and spicy giardinera.
Top hot dog consuming cities in 2018
- Los Angeles
- New York
- Philadelphia
- Boston
- Chicago
- Phoenix
- Atlanta
- Detroit
- Washington, DC
- Tampa
Top sausage consuming cities in 2018
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- New York
- Dallas/Ft. Worth
- New Orleans
- Houston
- Philadelphia
- Atlanta
- Boston
- San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.