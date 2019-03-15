KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The news of an investigation into two police reports concerning child abuse at the home of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has many fans sounding off.
A number of those fans are disappointed that another Chiefs player is under investigation for domestic violence, and some told KCTV5 News they expect more from professional athletes.
Debbie Newcomer came to the power and light district to watch her grandkids scrimmage outside the Sprint Center and on her way saw the news.
“It's really sad if there's more charges against another Chiefs player,” Newcomer said.
She is like hundreds of other Chiefs fans who want to know more about what happened at Hill's home and are concerned that the victim in the incidents is Hill's 3-year-old son.
“Any crime against a child is something we need to be concerned about,” fan Laurie Shanderson said.
Hill is a superstar on the field, but many fans told KCTV5 News they expect athletes to be role models off the field, too.
“When you're in the spotlight, everything you do is magnified,” Shanderson added.
“They should be a good role model,” Newcomer said. “That's what it should come down to.”
Other fans noted that if the charges turn out to be true, it puts the Chiefs in a bad light and the team should cut ties with him.
