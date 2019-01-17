OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- From 20-foot murals to writing his name in the snow, Chiefs fans can’t get enough of their record-breaking quarterback!
On Thursday, some fans were gearing up for Sunday with a fresh haircut.
At N8’s Barber Shop in Olathe, they offered a free haircut to Chiefs fans who were willing to pay tribute to “Showtime” all the time.
With a little inspiration, barbers there were doing more than fading and shaping.
“As a barber, you are originally an artist from the get-go,” said Nate Rivera, who owns the shop.
They cut and combined a semi-permanent hair dye to design a new style that is meant to look like Patrick Mahomes’ face.
The creation took about an hour and a half to perfect.
“It took a while,” said Chiefs fan Jordan Turner. “I knew that was going to happen… He created that masterpiece.”
Kim Graves multitasked while her son Anthony Cooper got a Mahomes portrait on his head, too.
“Everybody says I look like him, so why not just get him on the back of my head?” Cooper said.
“No, no hesitation,” Graves said. “Let me get some work done at the same time.”
“Close to the championship, to the Super Bowl, and I said, ‘You know what, it's time to represent?’” Rivera said.
“I'm going to the game,” Turner said. “I want to be out there and represent.”
Turner, who is a lifelong Chiefs fan, said the hairstyle is a conversation starter.
“Everyone else coming up at work or if I go to the store,” he said. “It was kind of cool to have people come up and say, ‘That's awesome.”
Clients were more than satisfied with the finished product. They just needed a mirror to see it.
If Mahomes wants to work a self-portrait into his signature look, it looks like we know a couple of guys who could make that happen…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.