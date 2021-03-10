KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big XII basketball returned to Power and Light Wednesday night with restrictions on social distancing and a limited capacity at the T-Mobile Center.
The conference capped attendance at games to 3,800 people. In the entertainment district there were no pep rallies or interactive fan experiences.
Fans who came to the watch party sat at tables, spread out around the jumbo screen at KC Live.
But for Arnold Zarate and his family, it felt good to be back.
"It's nice to see people here again," he said. "They're all here for the same thing, to root their team on."
Zarate, a KU fan, had driven into town last year for the tournament, only to see games canceled abruptly in March 2020.
Losing the Big XII tournament was a blow to local business, too. Rachel Waller, a spokesperson for Power and Light, said bars and restaurants in the district have had to adapt to a lot in the last year.
"It was crazy and heartbreaking when those games were canceled," Waller said. "They're here, they're open, they're ready to welcome people and provide a great experience."
