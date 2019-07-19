KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some former big-name NBA players, including some local talent, are going to be hitting the hardwood in downtown Kansas City this weekend.
Fans are excited for the Big 3’s first appearances in the City of Fountains.
Geraldo Martin, a barber at Draque’s on 39th Street, usually roots for two NBA players.
“I’m a die-hard Kyrie Irving fan, but I like LeBron James up in L.A.,” he said.
This weekend, however, he’s going for a local name.
“Got to go with big shot Mario Chalmers,” he said.
That shot he’s referring to was during the 2008 NCAA tournament when the Jayhawks took on the Memphis Tigers.
“2008, when he hit the big shot over Memphis and Derrick Rose,” he said.
Now, in 2019, Mr. Big Shot Chalmers will be playing Saturday at the Sprint Center with the three-headed monster, the Big 3 team, along with two other former KU stars named Drew Gooden and Julian Wright. The league features former NBA and college basketball players, squaring off in a 3-on-3 half-court game.
“It makes me feel good that we have people that play around from where I’m from,” said Stacy Goree.
The Big 3 prides itself on going to cities that don’t actually have a professional basketball team and KC fits that exact description
“They should come to St. Louis, because I live there right now, but I’m from KC so I come up here,” Amaya Keeling said.
“It’s a good experience to put our state on the map,” Goree said.
Fans like Martin hope this is just a stepping stone.
“I think we deserve a basketball team after this Big 3,” he said. “Hopefully OKC moves to Kansas City.”
If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it right here on CBS Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.