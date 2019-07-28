KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals are taking another look at adding more netting at Kauffman Stadium after another fan was hit by a foul ball on Saturday night.
The fan who was hit is going to be okay, but fans at the K gave us mixed reactions when we asked about adding more protective netting.
“The game is just quicker and the balls are coming off the bats a lot quicker and a lot of times people are not paying attention,” said Sean Tucker, who thinks there needs to be more netting.
We reached out to the Royals right after the incident last night. Toby Cook in the front office at Kauffman said a study is being done to see what the Royals should do next.
