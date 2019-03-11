Family settles with Ride the Ducks in Branson

BRANSON, MO (KCTV) – There has been another settlement from a family in last summer's deadly duck boat crash on Table Rock Lake.
Members of the Coleman family, who lost nine members of their family in the accident, have reached a settlement with Ripley Entertainment, the company that operates the Ride the Ducks attraction near Branson.
Lawyers representing the family of Ervin and Horace Coleman filed a notice that they have reached a settlement.
17 people died when the boat sank during stormy weather in July of last year.
The captain of that duck boat has been indicted on a charge of criminal negligence.
