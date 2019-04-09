SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) – The family of a Sugar Creek man is accusing police of using excessive force and beating him during a traffic stop.
A Facebook video of the arrest has been seen by thousands since it was posted Monday, but Chief Chris Soule told KCTV5 News Tuesday that he supports his officers’ actions.
The man arrested in the video is Aaron Fletcher, and it was his daughter Akeya that posted the video that has gone viral. She said the footage was disturbing and has trouble watching it.
“I can’t watch it with sound because I can hear him screaming and crying, and he’s saying he can’t breathe and they’re still messing with him” Akeya told KCTV5. “It makes me upset because he didn’t do anything.”
She said her father called his neighbor saying he was being chased by police and wanted to make sure someone was recording when he finally stopped.
There are always two sides to a story, though, and at the Sugar Creek Police Department, Chief Soule contends that police body cam video shows that Aaron Fletcher “actually resists the whole time.”
Soule pointed out details that can’t be seen on the Facebook video, including background information on Fletcher like 6 outstanding traffic warrants, previous arrests and a claim of being a sovereign citizen who doesn’t have to obey the laws.
As for the incident in question, he offered explanations for the officers’ actions.
“He grabs the handle to hold himself in the vehicle, that’s why they have to get so physical to pull him out of the car,” Soule said, adding that officers did hit Fletcher once in the leg to get him under control.
But, Soule said, that was the only strike, describing the officer using his knee to hold down Fletcher’s head as officers doing what they’re trained to do.
“Once they were on the ground wrestling, they didn’t hit him, they didn’t punch him, they didn’t kick him,” he claimed.
KCTV5 News had retired FBI agent Michael Tabman review both the body cam and Facebook videos, and he noted that the officers seemed to be following protocol.
“Their job is to take him into custody. They used reasonable force to overcome that resistance,” Tabman noted while reviewing the video. “Everything they did there was legal. And remember, the use of force is not punch-for-punch till somebody says uncle. The use of force must be reasonable, but it has to be used to overcome the resistance they’re given.”
Aaron Fletcher is now in police custody with four new charges, including eluding police and failure to obey and officer. His bail is set at $4,000.
