KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Mystery surrounds the death of an Olathe teenager who was found dead days after she went missing.
Family members said Jasmine Mills was just getting her life started and was trying to save up money by working different small jobs.
“They took her voice. They took her heart,” Jamie Wright, Jasmine Mills’ cousin, said.
Wright said her family already misses the future Mills won’t have.
“Won’t see her graduate. Won’t see her get married. Won’t see her have kids of her own. Won’t see her siblings grow up,” Wright said.
The 17-year-olds life stopped short, she was found dead in the back of a semi-trailer Saturday morning.
“She had been reported missing Friday. She was last seen Thursday,” Wright said.
Police will only say where, Kansas City, Kansas, but not how the teen died.
At this point, Mills’ death is being investigated as suspicious.
If you have any information about what may have happened leading up to her death, you're urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
