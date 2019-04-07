KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The trails along Quindaro Park have always been just a short ride away for the Valdez family. They would turn a few heads as they were saddled on their horse, Senaida.
“I can even ride down the streets or down here,” Miguel Valdez, owner of the dismembered horse, said.
“She was like part of our family,” Michelle Valdez, Miguel’s daughter, said.
12-year-old Michelle and her siblings rode here most warm weekends.
“Not just any type of pet,” Michelle said.
Miguel bought the mare for his kids nine years ago.
“When you love horses, it's like family,” Miguel said.
The family thought Senaida might have wandered to the park when she went missing a few days ago.
“We tried to look all over,” Miguel said.
But then police discovered something horrible across the state line.
A disc golfer had spotted Seneida's remains at Kessler Park. Police believe someone dumped them into the brush. They call what happened to her cruel and disturbing.
“It's like you have it in your head, why did they do it that way?” Miguel questioned.
Police said Senaida had been slaughtered and cut into pieces as if someone intended to consume her.
“To cut it and parcel it whatever they did. It ain't (SIC) normal,” Miguel said.
Miguel also said his mare was pregnant.
“It's like when you lose someone in your family,” Miguel said.
“I really felt like she was a part of me,” Michelle said.
They're cautioning other owners to keep a careful eye on their animals.
“I don't want it to happen to anybody else,” Miguel said.
They don't know why someone would take a part of their family.
“Not everyone knows how much someone loves a horse,” Michelle said.
“We're going to miss her,” Miguel said.
