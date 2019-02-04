LEAVENWORTH CO, KS (KCTV) -- It was along a stretch of I-70 between Lawrence and Kansas City where a five-car crash killed a young man.

He was driving the car with his fiancé sitting next to him. Now, Tristan Kuritz's family is planning his funeral.

“I shouldn’t have to lay my baby to rest before me,” said Denise Adkins Gharst, who is Kuritz's mother.

The family is looking back at the memories.

“This is Tristan and Sami, look at him, that’s the Tristan we know, the funny one,” Gharst expressed.

21-year-old Kuritz was killed this weekend when a driver didn’t stop and crashed into the back of his car, setting off a crash involving five vehicles.

“This is Sami, his fiancé that was in the car,” voiced Gharst.

Kuritz and Sami were the perfect love story.

“They’ve known each other since 3rd grade,” Gharst explained.

They started dating when they were teenagers, they just got engaged and were planning their wedding in May of 2020.

“Now we have to plan for a funeral,” Gharst stated.

He was even planning on taking her last name.

“She will always be a part of our family too,” Gharst said.

His family says Kuritz was known for his love for others, love of musicals and love of Star Wars, Gharst told KCTV5.

The Star Wars theme song will be played at his funeral.

“He was very intelligent, very sarcastic, always loved to joke, and if he loved you, he loved you forever,” Lance Adkins, who is Kuritz’s step-dad, said.

Funeral arrangements are in progress. Kuritz’s family says he will be cremated and laid to rest in his hometown of De Soto.

Five other people were also injured in the crash.