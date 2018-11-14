KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The family of a woman killed in Kansas by a man who wanted to kill Jews has settled a lawsuit with Walmart over the sale of a shotgun used in the shooting.
Terri LaManno was killed in 2014 outside the Village Shalom care center in Overland Park.
The Kansas City Star reports the terms of the settlement announced Tuesday were not disclosed.
LaManno was shot by avowed neo-Nazi F. Glenn Miller Jr.
Miller was a felon who couldn't legally buy a gun. The lawsuit alleged he used someone else to buy the weapon for him at a Walmart store in Republic, Missouri.
Miller also killed William Corporon and his grandson, Reat Underwood, outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park. Their family settled a similar lawsuit in August 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.