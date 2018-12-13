KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The family of a Missouri man who was shot and killed by a police officer when the man suffered a seizure, has reached a million-dollar settlement in his death.
The shooting happened more than two years ago in Republic, Missouri near Springfield, but the settlement was agreed to Thursday in Kansas City.
They are still overwhelmed by the loss of their dad.
He was a pillar to his young daughters and widow mother. They told KCTV5 Thursday, he just needed medical attention, not a barrage of bullets.
The 48-year-old father leaves behind four daughters, all under the age of 25.
He was a manager at Wal-Mart.
His family remembers him as a man of faith, he was kind, sweet and gentle.
In February of 2016, Destry Meikle’s attorneys say he had a seizure while driving, and that caused him to crash into a pair of garages.
Court documents say, Republic Police Officer John Tinsley responded and found Meikle slumped over the wheel of his vehicle.
Tinsley says as he tried to help but Meikle put the car in reverse and backed up, knocking him down. Tinsely said he feared for his life and shot three times into the vehicle.
The Greene County Prosecutor did not pursue criminal charges.
Thursday, attorneys for City of Republic and Tinsely’s agreed to settle with the family for $1.2 million.
Meikle’s family says it was never about money, they just wanted the truth to come out.
“The very last words that he spoke were on tap and he said, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to hurt anyone, I had a seizure.’ He thought he hurt someone else. So, I hear those words in my mind often,” said Mavis Meikle, mother of Destry.
Officer Tinsley’s attorney released this statement Thursday:
“On behalf of public safety officials across the State of Missouri, we continue to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Destry Meikle.”
We spoke to the City of Republic and they are waiting on confirmation from their attorney to make an official comment.
Tinsley is no longer an officer with the Republic Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.