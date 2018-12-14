KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The family of former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has had problems with violent crime in the past, according to a recent USA Today report.
The newspaper says Hunt's father has been arrested at least 35 times on a number of charges including domestic abuse, and Hunt's cousin is serving time for involuntary manslaughter.
Hunt didn't have any major problems until this past off-season. He's accused of three different violent outbursts including shoving and kicking a woman inside a Cleveland hotel in February.
Hunt was cut by the Chiefs shortly after a video was released by TMZ.
He's currently seeking treatment for alcohol use and anger management.
