INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The family of Independence police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans said they are grateful for the "overwhelming love and emotional support" they have received since his death.
The Independence Police Department forwarded out a statement on behalf of the family on Thursday.
Full statement:
"We would like to take a moment to thank the Independence and surrounding communities for their overwhelming love and emotional support during this incredibly difficult time. Knowing Blaize’s kidney has gone to help another police officer brings us an incredible level of comfort and peace. Also knowing many other lives are being impacted by his decision to be an organ donor helps as well.
As we continue to try to make sense of this situation and mourn his loss, we ask that members of the community and news media respect our privacy in the coming days.
We will do our best to make ourselves available to share Blaize’s story after the funeral."
