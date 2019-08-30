KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A family is mourning the loss of their pet goats after they were beaten to death at a residence in KCK.
Now, detectives are working to figure out who is responsible.
The eight goats were found dead in a gated area. Among those killed were three pregnant goats and three babies.
According to the owners, they saw the goats Thursday morning. After that, they had to go to court for a couple hours because their grandson had been bitten by a neighborhood dog.
It was later when they found out what had happened.
Debbie Elder said her 14-year-old grandson had gone outside to feed the goats Thursday evening. Then, he immediately ran back inside the house.
“I knew something was wrong,” Elder said.
The horrific scene she saw next was the last thing she expected.
“I was sick,” she said. “I just wanted to throw up because it was horrible.”
Elder said the goats’ heads had been bashed in. Each one had been beaten to death.
“These babies were our babies,” she said. “They’re not just livestock. We didn’t keep them for their milk, we didn’t keep them to make cheese. We loved these babies.”
Elder said the family bottle-fed the goats and diapered them when they were young. They would even dress them up while they were inside the house. Even their dog got along with the goats.
Detectives said they don’t believe the deaths were the result of an animal.
“We don’t see many visible injuries like an animal attacking them,” an officer said. “It seems more like these animals were beaten to death.”
Police said the case itself is an unusual one.
“I can’t think of any other cases in recent time where this many animals have been found and they’re all deceased,” an officer said.
According to Elder, the deafening silence outside where the goats lived has the family shocked and upset.
“I just hope they catch whoever did this,” she said.
The police are asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.
They said that, due to it being a secluded area and because there were no cameras, it leaves a degree of difficulty when it comes to figuring out the case.
Police said the person who did this will be looking at a serious felony.
